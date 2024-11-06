Travis Kelce Supports Jason Kelce After Phone-Throwing Incident

Play video content New Heights

Travis Kelce is sticking up for his older bro after his recent blowup on a spectator at the Penn State game -- saying he knows Jason has no hate in his heart.

The Kelce bros kicked off their latest episode of their "New Heights" podcast by addressing the elephant in the room ... with the Philadelphia Eagles legend once again expressing his regret over entertaining the heckler -- especially returning homophobic language hurled at him in the altercation.

The Kansas City Chiefs superstar then spoke on the situation ... saying he knows the magnitude of it all is taking a toll on Jason -- but he feels like it isn't as big of a deal as it's been made out to be.

"I know it's weighing on you brother, that s*** sucks," Travis said minutes ago. "You shouldn't feel this much, obviously the scrutiny and the media view on it and everybody passing around the videos that are being out there."

"That's gonna make it a bigger situation than, I think, what it really is," he continued. "But, the real situation is you had some f***ing clown come up to you and talk about your family and you reacted in a way that was defending your family. And, you might have used some words that you regret using. And, that's a situation that where you just kinda have to learn from and own."

Travis went on to say he thinks the way Jason handled the backlash shows how genuine he is to people all over the globe ... and knows despite what the video shows, his actions don't reflect who he is as a person.

As for Jason, he said his biggest regret was using the "f***ing ridiculous" slur ... but explained in the heat of the moment, he wanted to "throw that s*** right back in his face because f*** him."