Jason Kelce Parties With Eagles Fans In L.A. As Philadelphia Romps Dallas

Jason Kelce's trip to Los Angeles is going a helluva lot better than his most recent one to Happy Valley ... he was spotted out in the City of Angels on Sunday celebrating the Eagles' win -- and didn't appear to have one single issue with fans.

The former Philadelphia offensive lineman was seen at a couple watering holes on the westside of L.A. ... helping bartenders pass out drinks while also cheering on his ex-team as it blasted the Cowboys in Dallas.

Jason got outta the house to watch the Birds beat the Cowboys 😅



(via matteldridgefilm/TT) pic.twitter.com/IOj6ajF9MP — New Heights (@newheightshow) November 11, 2024 @newheightshow

Throughout the afternoon, he interacted with several people ... and every encounter appeared to be nothing but pleasant.

He gave out high fives, drank some cold ones -- and even enthusiastically sang Philly's famed fight song with a bunch of Eagles backers.

The case was similar on Friday ... when he avoided any sort of trouble as he scooped up some smoothies with his wife in L.A.

Jason Kelce bartending the Eagles bar in Santa Monica pic.twitter.com/i7Irk1jqHr — solana steve | SUPERBASEDD (@solanasteve_) November 10, 2024 @solanasteve_

Of course, as you know by now, his trip to Penn State's campus earlier this month went anything but smoothly ... as he and a fan got into a scuffle that Jason was forced to express remorse for several times.