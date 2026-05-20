BTS' SUGA Competes In San Francisco Race Ahead of Concert

BTS really had a packed schedule during their tour stop in Stanford ... 'cause it turns out SUGA competed in a race before taking the stage on Sunday -- and he put his "blood, sweat and tears" into it.

The footage of Yoongi's outing surfaced on Wednesday ... showing the rapper trotting alongside a bunch of normies who probably had no idea they were in the presence of a K-pop idol.

또 찾았다 ㅋㅋㅋㅋ



요것두 0:57 부터 https://t.co/wRTjHz1bJu https://t.co/lBE9bjVdHa pic.twitter.com/R6mgJuykf4 @jj00SG93

The event was a 12K called Bay to Breakers ... and while it's known for contestants wearing costumes, the artist kept it casual with black athletic clothes and a blue hat.

나 마라톤 영상 생전 처음 찾아본다 민윤기때매 pic.twitter.com/Cg8AMNBIL2 @armygdala309

According to the race's website, SUGA did his thing -- finishing the 7.45 miles in one hour, four minutes and 43 seconds ... averaging an 8:41 mile.

He finished 1,022th overall and 835th in the male category for his race ... so his "Run" lyrics, "I run and run, but I'm not getting anywhere" don't really apply here -- the dude was movin'!!

Yoongi wearing camera hat, we will get marathon vlog. Min 'never let them know your next move' Yoongi! pic.twitter.com/awQ356ZNjx @sakinayoongi

After the BTS members revealed Yoongi's fitness endeavors, it didn't take long for the ARMY fanbase to search through all the footage of the race ... and sure enough, their beloved member popped up in several clips!!

Yoongi seemed to be limping a little towards the end of the concert today.



Truly hoping it’s nothing serious and that you’re taking care of yourself Yoongiyaa 😭pic.twitter.com/o9yaviOVGi @DataAgustD

There wasn't much time to recover ... as later in the night, he and his groupmates went on to crush another show of their "ARIRANG World Tour," even if our eyewitness (the guy writing this post) noticed a slight limp in SUGA's gait later on in Sunday's set.