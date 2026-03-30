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BTS Album 'ARIRANG' Debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Chart

BTS Back On Top With #1 Album!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
BTS NUMBER 1 ALBUM GETTY
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BTS is lighting up the charts like dynamite ... their new album "ARIRANG" went number 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and the lead single, "SWIM," topped the Hot 100.

The new album -- the first since the boy band went on hiatus in 2022 -- debuted with 641,000 equivalent album units earned, according to Billboard. The mag says this is the biggest album sales week for a group in over a decade.

In fact, this is the biggest week for an album since Taylor Swift dropped "The Life of a Showgirl" in October, according to the outlet.

Billboard says "SWIM" marks BTS' 7th chart-topping song, noting the K-pop group has the fifth-most number 1s among groups.

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They're behind the Beatles with 20, the Supremes with 12, the Bee Gees with 9 and the Rolling Stones with 8.

If the Army keeps running up those numbers ... BTS could be climbing higher on that list real quick.

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