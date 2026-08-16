Rep. Nancy Mace Unveils Shocking Tattoo Transformation

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Nancy Mace's political career is almost out of ink ... but her arms are anything but.

The outgoing South Carolina congresswoman ditched the sleeves to promote her new YouTube show, "Get Maced" -- revealing both arms are loaded with tattoos she had somehow kept almost completely under wraps.

And this isn't one dainty piece peeking out from her wrist ... Mace's arms are covered, giving the buttoned-up politician a look few voters probably had on their bingo cards.

Mace revealed earlier this year she got nine tattoos in rapid succession during a turbulent stretch ... including the end of her engagement and an exodus of staffers from her congressional office. She said the physical pain helped her cope -- and reclaim her body and identity.

The big reveal comes after Mace finished a distant fifth in South Carolina's Republican gubernatorial primary ... and passed on running for Lindsey Graham's open Senate seat -- now she's already launching her second act online.