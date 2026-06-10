Nancy Mace Revives Beans Meme After Brutal Election Defeat

Nancy Mace just got her butt kicked in a bid to become South Carolina's next governor ... but she's got a sense of humor about the political stomping.

The Congresswoman posted a photo of a big bowl of baked beans on social media ... saying she would drown her sorrows in legumes and not ice cream.

For those who don't know ... the outspoken politician dogged by scandals went viral back in 2024 with a picture of her BBQ birthday dinner ... which included a giant helping of baked beans.

Of course, social media had a field day ... with one person writing the now timeless, "That's a lot of beans, you nasty ass bitch." And another classic said the bathroom was all hers.

If the hilarious knocks hurt Mace's feelings back then, she's clearly gotten over it ... and leaning into the joke here is pretty unexpected.

Mace conceded the race Tuesday night less than 2 hours after polls closed. She ended up in 5th place with only 12% of the vote, while Trump-backed Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette advanced to a runoff against state Attorney General Alan Wilson.

She blamed backlash from her push to release the Epstein files, which in turn pushed President Trump's support away from her ... but said she had no regrets about her work in Congress.