Hillary Clinton Argues With Nancy Mace During Epstein Deposition, Video Shows

Hillary Clinton locked horns with Nancy Mace while the former secretary of state was deposed about Jeffrey Epstein last week — and their heated back and forth was caught on newly released video.

The GOP-led House Oversight Committee grilled Clinton for hours during her February 26 deposition over her alleged ties to Epstein, which Hillary said did not exist.

Things turned ugly when Mace, a republican South Carolina congresswoman, started questioning Clinton about how she knew Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. Recently, Lutnick has come under intense scrutiny over his past association with Epstein, who was convicted in 2008 for soliciting a minor for prostitution in Florida.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Check out the clip, released Monday by the oversight committee ... Hillary responded that she met Lutnick after 650 of his employees at Cantor Fitzgerald — a financial services firm in the World Trade Center — were killed during the 9/11 attacks in 2001 while Clinton was a New York senator.

At one point, Mace interrupted Clinton, claiming the ex-senator was trying to dance around the question while the congresswoman pointed out she's a survivor of rape just like Epstein's numerous victims.

Mace then cited an email from Lutnick to Epstein, which asked the convicted pedophile to donate money to Hillary for a political event at Cantor Fitzgerald.

That's when Hillary fought back, shouting at Mace to allow her to finish answering the question. Hillary also tried to sympathize with Mace over her being sexually assaulted ... but that didn't soften Mace one bit.