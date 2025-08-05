Bill & Hillary Clinton Subpoenaed by Congressional Committee in Epstein Probe

Bill and Hillary Clinton -- and nearly a dozen other former feds and politicians -- have been subpoenaed for depositions by a Congressional committee ... all in connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

Rep. James Comer, Chair of the House Oversight Committee, announced Hillary will testify on October 9, followed by Bill on October 14. Comer also issued a subpoena to the DOJ for any Epstein-related records.

There are plenty of other high-profile names set to testify in the coming weeks ... including former FBI Directors James Comey and Robert Mueller, as well as former U.S. Attorneys General Merrick Garland and Bill Barr.

The announcement comes on the heels of feds interviewing Epstein's co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell last week -- who was then moved to a much cushier prison afterward.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence ... she was accused of soliciting and grooming minors for abuse and sex crimes, and was convicted on 5 counts, including sex trafficking of a minor, in December 2021.

Of course, Bill Clinton's ties to Epstein have been under a microscope for a long time ... with the Wall Street Journal recently reporting he, along with Donald Trump, wrote personal messages for Epstein's 50th birthday album. Trump turned around and sued the Journal.