Jeffrey Epstein Jailhouse Video Shows Mysterious Orange Blob in Stairway

Surveillance video taken from inside Jeffrey Epstein's NYC prison has sparked a ton of new questions instead of answers ... like, what in the world is that orange blob heading toward the notorious pedophile's jail cell???

The video is already under intense scrutiny for allegedly being edited ... and CBS News launched a full investigation into the footage -- which includes a shadowy shape on the right side of the screen that appears at 10:39 PM.

Watch the vid ... there's a flash of orange that just peeks out from around the corner of the wall -- before disappearing once again.

The official report on the tape claims the figure is "a [corrections officer] ... carried linen or inmate clothing up to the L Tier, which was the last time any CO approached the only entrance to the SHU tier in which Epstein was housed."

However, CBS News had video forensics editors comb through the video ... and, they believe the shape could possibly be an inmate dressed in an orange prison jumpsuit climbing the stairs near Epstein's cell inside New York's Metropolitan Correctional Center in 2019.

At the time, Epstein was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. The Department of Justice conducted an investigation and concluded that Epstein hanged himself in his cell.

Of course, the CBS News sleuths are outside investigators examining the available evidence ... but, it certainly raises more questions -- especially since more than a minute of the tape is missing.

The tape jumps a minute forward around midnight ... and, the aspect ratio on the video changes slightly, according to CBS News. The investigator's report doesn't mention the missing minute.

Earlier this month, Attorney General Pam Bondi said the tape resets each night around the same time ... and, she said the Justice Department would check to ensure all of the tapes were missing the same minute.

Forensic experts at the outlet Wired also went in and looked at the metadata for the clip and found it had been edited multiple times on May 23.

Epstein is on everyone's mind these days ... though it may be a while before we get any answers to the lingering questions about his alleged suicide.

Stay tuned ...