Ghislaine Maxwell Talks With Feds About 100 People Linked To Jeffrey Epstein

Lawyer Says After Her Chat With Feds

Ghislaine Maxwell answered questions from the feds about 100 people linked to Jeffrey Epstein ... at least according to her lawyer.

Epstein's child sex trafficking associate reportedly received limited immunity before sitting down for two days this week to chat with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

Ghislaine's lawyer, David Oscar Markus, reportedly told journalists Maxwell fielded questions about 100 different people linked to Epstein ... and he says his client was asked every possible thing imaginable.

Maxwell's interviews went down Thursday and Friday at the federal courthouse in Tallahassee, Fla. -- near where Ghislaine is in prison -- and on Friday a plane circled overhead flying a banner that read, "Trump and Bondi are protecting predators."

As you may recall ... Epstein's former close associate and ex-girlfriend never testified during her 2021 sex-trafficking trial, which landed her a 20-year prison sentence for her role in recruiting women -- and minors -- for Epstein and others to sexually abuse ... so this was her first time fielding questions from the feds.

Ghislaine is believed to have knowledge of a wide range of information about Epstein and his social -- and sexual -- engagements, including names, dates and locations.

Epstein kept his lips shut and died in federal custody in New York in August 2019 as he awaited trial on federal sex trafficking and conspiracy charges.

Interest surrounding Epstein's alleged client list has been growing as the federal investigation and the Trump administration's handling of it has been publicly scrutinized ... though Trump's told conspiracy theorists to go kick rocks.