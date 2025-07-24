Bill Clinton, Vera Wang Reportedly Wrote Birthday Notes To Jeffrey Epstein

Former president Bill Clinton and famous fashion designer Vera Wang are among the celebs who reportedly wrote personalized messages for Jeffrey Epstein's 50th birthday.

The Wall Street Journal dropped another bombshell Thursday with an article claiming Clinton and Wang were among those who contributed to Epstein's birthday album, which the outlet says was organized by Ghislaine Maxwell.

Clinton's alleged note is said to be in his handwriting and reads ... "It's reassuring isn't it, to have lasted as long, across all the years of learning and knowing, adventures and [illegible word], and also to have your childlike curiosity, the drive to make a difference and the solace of friends."

Wang's submission suggests a shopping trip with Epstein and jokes about making him "The Bachelor" ... according to the WSJ.

This is the same birthday book the WSJ claims features a submission from Donald Trump ... however, Trump's denied the claim and sued for defamation.