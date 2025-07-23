Donald Trump & Jeffrey Epstein Pal Around at Fashion Show in Unearthed Video

Play video content CNN

The Epstein Files controversy continues to dog President Donald Trump as his relationship with the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender is under greater scrutiny lately ... now CNN is releasing more newly unearthed video of the two men together, happily chatting it up at an event in 1999.

In the newly unearthed video, obtained by CNN ... Epstein and Trump stand close together in a crowd at a Victoria's Secret fashion show in New York City -- Trump tapping on his shoulder at one point -- as they interact with other attendees ... including a young Melania.

In the minute-long-plus video of spliced-together clips from the event, Trump and Epstein are also seen sitting a couple of seats apart along the runway ... as a young Tyra Banks struts down the stage. Trump and Melania sit next to each other and enthusiastically comment on the models.

We saw photos released yesterday of the two men together at Trump's 1993 wedding to Marla Maples ... and last week, video of the two at a George Foreman boxing match in 1997.

Questions about Epstein -- who killed himself in jail in 2019 awaiting trial -- have ramped up in recent weeks, sparked by a DOJ/FBI memo released a couple weeks ago stating Epstein did not keep a sex trafficking "client list," that he was not murdered in his cell, and that the case was essentially closed ... weeks after U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi referred to the Epstein Files sitting on her desk waiting for her review.

That memo sparked disbelief among conspiracy theorists who follow the Epstein case, as well as internal strife in the administration -- with FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino reportedly reacting furiously. Trump, who is not implicated in any way with Epstein's crimes, has downplayed his relationship with Epstein, urging the press and the public to move on from the case. Trump has maintained the two men had a falling out in the early 2000s.

In response to this week's newly revealed photos and videos, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung told CNN in a statement Tuesday ... "These are nothing more than out-of-context frame grabs of innocuous events to disgustingly infer something nefarious. The fact is that The President kicked him out of his club for being a creep."