Trump Gives Middle Finger to Epstein Files Fanatics, Dismisses Their Support

Donald Trump is trying to be done with the Jeffrey Epstein firestorm, and he's making it crystal clear -- if you believe in some secret Epstein "client list," he doesn’t want your support!

In a heated Truth Social rant Wednesday morning, Trump called the Epstein Files a hoax cooked up by the "Radical Left" and Fake News -- insisting there's no secret list of bombshell names -- and he's calling out his own supporters for swallowing what he calls total "bullsh*t, hook, line, and sinker."

He lumped the rumors about Epstein -- the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender accused of sex trafficking underage victims who died in jail awaiting trial -- in with every scam and hoax he’s railed against before at the hands of Democrats ... painting it all as one big smear campaign to take him down.

The Department of Justice and the FBI released a memo last week declaring there's no evidence Epstein kept a “client list” of possible blackmail targets, or that he was murdered in his jail cell, and essentially said the case is closed -- a shocking revelation to many conspiracy theorists, who are furious.

U.S. Attorney Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino have all previously referenced the need to release the list -- prior to their appointments -- but have now seemingly turned a 180 on the whole case.

Trump said in his latest rant he doesn’t want the support of "weaklings" who believe the ongoing conspiracy, bragging he’s had more success in six months than any president in history -- before signing off with his trademark closer… "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"