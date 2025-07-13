Ellen DeGeneres Supports Rosie O'Donnell After Donald Trump’s Citizenship Threat

Ellen DeGeneres is standing by Rosie O'Donnell following a post from President Donald Trump, who suggested revoking Rosie’s U.S. citizenship.

On Sunday, DeGeneres took to Instagram to stand behind O'Donnell, writing, "Good for you @rosie," in response to Rosie’s sharp rebuttal of Trump’s message.

The controversy first erupted Saturday when the former president took to his Truth Social platform, claiming he was "seriously considering" removing O’Donnell’s citizenship. "She is a Threat to Humanity," he wrote, "and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her."

O’Donnell responded writing, "Hey donald -- you’re rattled again? 18 years later and I still live rent-free in that collapsing brain of yours."