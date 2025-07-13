Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Ellen DeGeneres Supports Rosie O'Donnell After Donald Trump’s Citizenship Threat

Ellen DeGeneres I've Got Your Back Rosie!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
ellen-degeneres-donald-trump-rosie-o-donnell-getty-1
Getty

Ellen DeGeneres is standing by Rosie O'Donnell following a post from President Donald Trump, who suggested revoking Rosie’s U.S. citizenship.

ellen-degeneres-rosie-o-donnell-ig-1

On Sunday, DeGeneres took to Instagram to stand behind O'Donnell, writing, "Good for you @rosie," in response to Rosie’s sharp rebuttal of Trump’s message.

donald trump rosie o'donnell truth social sub
Truth Social / @realDonaldTrump

The controversy first erupted Saturday when the former president took to his Truth Social platform, claiming he was "seriously considering" removing O’Donnell’s citizenship. "She is a Threat to Humanity," he wrote, "and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her."

O’Donnell responded writing, "Hey donald -- you’re rattled again? 18 years later and I still live rent-free in that collapsing brain of yours."

rosie odonell donald trump instagram sub 2
Instagram / @rosie

She added, "You call me a threat to humanity -- but I’m everything you fear: a loud woman, a queer woman, a mother who tells the truth, an American who got out of the country b4 u set it ablaze."

Related articles