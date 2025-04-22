Ellen DeGeneres Takes In Rainbow at Picturesque English Countryside Home

Ellen DeGeneres is somewhere over the rainbow in the UK ... and loving it. The comedian and former talk show host exuded bliss as she posted a snap of her wife, Portia de Rossi taking a picture of a double rainbow from the backyard of their English farmhouse.

Check out the photo ... two rainbows emerge from the rolling hills right in front of E&P, who documented the moment.

Ellen was in awe, captioning her Insta post ... "3 things that make me happy: My Wife ... A Rainbow ... And my wife taking a photograph of a Rainbow."

Play video content TMZ.com

The "Ellen" alum and Portia settled on a scenic farmhouse in the Cotswolds -- a region in South West England, where several stars such as the Beckham family, Kate Moss, Elizabeth Hurley, and others have residences.

The pair made their move official in March when they sold their 2-bedroom, 2-bath Montecito beach bungalow for $5.2 mil. The above-asking price sale of their home came less than a year after they unloaded their Montecito mansion for a whopping $96 million.