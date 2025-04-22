Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Ellen DeGeneres Takes In Rainbow at Picturesque English Countryside Home

Ellen DeGeneres I'm Bloody Happy in England!!! Shares Rainbow Pic With Wife Portia After UK Move

Published
ellen degeneres double rainbow getty insta post 1
Getty Composite

Ellen DeGeneres is somewhere over the rainbow in the UK ... and loving it. The comedian and former talk show host exuded bliss as she posted a snap of her wife, Portia de Rossi taking a picture of a double rainbow from the backyard of their English farmhouse.

Check out the photo ... two rainbows emerge from the rolling hills right in front of E&P, who documented the moment.

ellen degeneres double rainbow insta post 1

Ellen was in awe, captioning her Insta post ... "3 things that make me happy: My Wife ... A Rainbow ... And my wife taking a photograph of a Rainbow."

ellen degeneres getty 1
Getty

Remember, the couple of two decades booked it out of the United States after Donald Trump's election win.

112124_tmz_live_ellen_kal
HEADING ACROSS THE POND
TMZ.com

The "Ellen" alum and Portia settled on a scenic farmhouse in the Cotswolds -- a region in South West England, where several stars such as the Beckham family, Kate Moss, Elizabeth Hurley, and others have residences.

Backgrid

The pair made their move official in March when they sold their 2-bedroom, 2-bath Montecito beach bungalow for $5.2 mil. The above-asking price sale of their home came less than a year after they unloaded their Montecito mansion for a whopping $96 million.

Life may not have been all sunshine and rainbows for Ellen and Portia back in the U.S. ... but she's certainly getting her fair share now.

