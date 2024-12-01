Ellen DeGeneres Says House Didn't Flood in Loving 20th Anniversary Post

Ellen DeGeneres is denying rumors that her new home with Portia in the UK flooded ... tacking on the news to a loving 20th-anniversary post for her wife.

The former TV talk show host shared a picture alongside her better half ... a selfie with green rolling hills behind them -- and, she wrote a sweet caption all about their relationship.

Ellen writes they began their relationship 20 years ago ... not truly realizing what a beautiful adventure their romance would become. Ellen tells Portia she's the best thing that's ever happened to her -- and, thanks her for navigating their crazy lives together.

Ellen says she looks forward to their first snowy Christmas -- their first since permanently relocating from the Santa Barbara area to the UK back in November.

DeGeneres adds a little P.S. to fans concerned their new place is already flooded ... writing, "for those of you concerned, our UK farmhouse did NOT flood."

As we told you ... their new England home is located right in the middle of an area ravaged by recent poor weather -- where raging floods and 80 MPH winds decimated the area.

According to reports, Ellen and Portia's 43-acre property was overtaken by flood water -- with the roads surrounding the property immersed under 5 ft. of water.

EDG is saying their little farmhouse didn't flood ... so, sounds like the flood waters stopped on the property and didn't get through her front door.