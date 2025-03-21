Ellen DeGeneres Sells Montecito Beach Bungalow for $5.2 Million After Move to UK

Ellen DeGeneres has officially unloaded her Montecito beach bungalow -- raking in a cool $5.2 million for it!

The 2-bedroom, 2-bath home flew off the market in record time -- listed just this month, it sparked instant buzz, racked up multiple offers in just two days, and even sold above its $4.99M asking price.

Ellen and Portia de Rossi made a nice profit on the sale -- they snagged the pad for $2.9M back in 2021 and sold it for $5.2M.

The property's highlights include a state-of-the-art kitchen and a gorgeous glass-enclosed patio. It also boasts an open floor plan spanning 1,691 square feet, creating a seamless indoor-outdoor flow, perfect for entertaining -- no wonder it sold so fast!

As we know, Ellen and Portia packed up and left L.A. for the Cotswolds in the UK after Trump’s presidential election win last year.

TMZ learned at the time they actually bought the place in the UK before the election ... but after Trump’s win, they were "really disillusioned" and, as one source put it, they just decided to “get the hell out.”