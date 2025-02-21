'Ellen' and 'Full House' Star Alice Hirson Dead at 95

Alice Hirson -- a veteran TV actress with credits on a variety of hit shows in the 1980s and 1990s -- has died ... according to her son.

David Hirson told The Hollywood Reporter his mother passed away Friday at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills of natural causes.

Alice started acting professionally on film and TV and on Broadway beginning in the 1950s ... though she didn't break out in Hollywood until the early 1970s.

She took on a regular role on the soap opera "One Life to Live" in 1972 -- appearing on 59 episodes of the show as Eileen Riley Siegel.

In the 1980s she played Mavis Anderson on the show "Dallas" and had a small role as Bob Saget's character's mother in the first season of the hit sitcom "Full House," before she was replaced by Doris Roberts.

Sitcom fans will probably recognize Hirson most from her turn as Lois Morgan -- Ellen DeGeneres' mother on the show "Ellen." She appeared in 28 of the show's 109 episodes.

Among her numerous other credits ... "General Hospital," "Revenge of the Nerds," "Will & Grace," "Judging Amy," "Murphy Brown," "Taxi," "Hotel," "The Magical World of Disney," "The Waltons," and many more well-known projects.

Despite her numerous TV credits, David told THR his mother always saw herself as a stage actress first and a TV and film actress second.

She is survived by her sons David and Christopher, and a grandson, Daniel.

Alice was 95.