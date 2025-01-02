'Bachelorette' Ali Fedotowsky Claims Ellen DeGeneres Made Her Feel Stupid

Play video content Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe

Former 'Bachelorette' star Ali Fedotowsky is joining the ranks of others calling out Ellen DeGeneres over the years, claiming the talk show host made her feel stupid on her talk show.

Ali dished the deets on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s "Off the Vine" podcast, saying her 2010 sit-down with Ellen left her feeling "pretty not great" -- claiming that instead of laughing with her, it felt like Ellen was laughing at her as she nervously tried to bring the charm and wit.

Ali didn’t totally go after Ellen, clarifying she didn’t think she was being mean or a bad person -- she chalked up Ellen's demeanor to the monotony of doing the same job day in, day out.

Ali, fresh off filming her 'Bachelorette' season at the time and unable to reveal who she’d picked since it hadn’t aired yet, said she felt like Ellen viewed her as just another "24-year-old famous-for-no-reason" person -- joking she was probably thinking, "I gotta talk to one of these idiots again?"

Kaitlyn chimed in, saying she’d heard similar Ellen stories herself, and as a fellow 'Bachelorette' alum, felt the world had protected her from going on the show -- saying, "They say, 'Don't meet your heroes,' and she was mine all the time."

As you know, Ellen found herself caught up in a toxic workplace scandal, which eventually led to her show wrapping up for good in 2022.

Ellen’s been slowly stepping back into the spotlight, tackling her not-so-nice rep head-on in her Netflix stand-up special, "For Your Approval" -- making it known she’s standing tall and proud of who she is today.