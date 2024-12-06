Ellen DeGeneres Isn't Mean, She's Kind

Play video content

Ellen DeGeneres is making lemonade out of lemons ... with her skincare line that's got super ironic branding.

The talk show legend has a new ad out for Kind Science ... which is funny, considering she got canceled from Hollywood for being unkind. What's in a name, anyway?!?

Ellen's playing nice here though, at least for the cameras in her living room ... plugging her anti-aging products alongside Portia de Rossi.

The couple's now living in England -- moving out of the United States because of Donald Trump's election victory -- so it appears this ad was filmed before Ellen and Portia packed their bags and headed across the pond.

Ellen seems to poke fun at her bad rap, noting she's being super generous and offering a great deal ... $200 worth of products for under $50.