Incoming Trump White House Press Secretary Laughs at Ellen DeGeneres Leaving U.S.

Donald Trump's incoming press secretary's a woman of few words ... 'cause we asked her for her reaction to Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi leaving the U.S.A. -- and, all we got was a lot of LOLs.

We reached out to Karoline Leavitt for her reaction to ED and PdR ditching their former Montecito abode for the UK ... and KL responded "HAHAHA."

If this is a sign of things to come when Karoline's standing behind the Presidential Seal, a whole lotta White House reporters better find another way to fill column inches.

As we reported ... sources close to Ellen and Portia tell us they've officially embraced ex-pat status by moving into their new home in the Cotswolds -- a region in South West England, about 2 hours from London.

Our sources say they bought the house before the election ... but, they decided to move there full-time after Trump won a second term.

Ellen publicly supported Kamala Harris to be commander-in-chief ... saying she couldn't wait for the Veep to take the government's top job.

As for Leavitt, the 27-year-old served as an assistant press secretary in Trump's first term ... and, she's climbed the food chain to become the mouthpiece of the new Trump admin.