D.L. Hughley Rips President Trump Over Jeffrey Epstein Association, Files

D.L. Hughley says President Trump's attempt to downplay the Jeffrey Epstein controversy seems to implicate Trump ... and he's calling for the Epstein files to be released so folks can see who was hanging out with the pedophile.

The comedian joined us Tuesday on "TMZ Live" and ripped into Trump for even associating with Epstein back in the day ... and he says if Trump has nothing to hide, it should be a no-brainer to release the files.

Trump promised to release the files if he was elected to a second term ... but earlier this month the DOJ and FBI sent out a memo saying there was no "little black book," that Epstein killed himself in jail, and that no one else in the case would be prosecuted.

D.L. says the pivot doesn't look good for Trump ... even if folks who have seen the files claim there's nothing untoward about Trump's relations with Epstein.

Trump lashed out at a reporter for daring to ask about Epstein last week and Attorney General Pam Bondi dodged questions today about the topic ... and D.L. says if the GOP really cares about kids, they will release the files.