D.L. Hughley Rips President Trump Over Jeffrey Epstein Association, Files

By TMZ Staff
Published
d-l-hughley-kal-v2-07-15-2025
"SEEMS LIKE THE KINDA MAN"
TMZ.com

D.L. Hughley says President Trump's attempt to downplay the Jeffrey Epstein controversy seems to implicate Trump ... and he's calling for the Epstein files to be released so folks can see who was hanging out with the pedophile.

The comedian joined us Tuesday on "TMZ Live" and ripped into Trump for even associating with Epstein back in the day ... and he says if Trump has nothing to hide, it should be a no-brainer to release the files.

071525_pam_bondi_kal
AVOIDING THE EPSTEIN QUESTION...
Fox News

Trump promised to release the files if he was elected to a second term ... but earlier this month the DOJ and FBI sent out a memo saying there was no "little black book," that Epstein killed himself in jail, and that no one else in the case would be prosecuted.

D.L. says the pivot doesn't look good for Trump ... even if folks who have seen the files claim there's nothing untoward about Trump's relations with Epstein.

donald-trump-jeffrey-epstein-kal-07-08-2025
SERIOUSLY, GUYS?!
Fox News

Trump lashed out at a reporter for daring to ask about Epstein last week and Attorney General Pam Bondi dodged questions today about the topic ... and D.L. says if the GOP really cares about kids, they will release the files.

Jeffrey Epstein And Ghislaine With Famous Friends
Launch Gallery
Jeffrey, Ghislaine And Famous Friends Launch Gallery
Getty

Catch the full interview on "TMZ Live."

