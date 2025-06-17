D.L. Hughley Talks L.A. Protests, Says Disobedience Is Only Way to Change Things

You Need To Break the Rules to Break the System!!!

D.L. Hughley’s not here to tell people to pipe down and keep quiet in the midst of law-enforcement and military responses to immigration-enforcement protests -- he says breaking the law just may be exactly what’s needed right now ... just like Rosa Parks did.

The comedian went off on "TMZ Live" Tuesday, speaking about escalating protests in L.A. against ICE raids targeting undocumented immigrants, and city-imposed curfews as a result -- and he makes it crystal clear ... civil disobedience is sometimes the only reason we have certain freedoms that we do, and sometimes the only way to fix a broken system is to disrupt it.

D.L. also took aim at the heavy military presence in L.A. right now -- pointing out there are currently more personnel stationed in Home Depot parking lots than in Afghanistan ... so if they’re bringing that kind of force, they should expect a response just as strong.

And when Harvey referenced South African civil rights leader Nelson Mandela becoming more powerful after serving prison time, D.L. didn't miss a beat ... saying that was true -- after he had served 30 years -- and Black and Brown people have accepted enough punishment already.

Bottom line for D.L.? We’re in morally bankrupt times -- and only bold, uncomfortable action will lead to real change.