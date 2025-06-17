'No Kings' Protester Run Over by Driver in L.A., Hit & Run Caught on Camera

Play video content Storyful

In a dramatic incident this weekend, a "No Kings" protester was run over by a frustrated driver after attempting to block their path in downtown L.A. -- and the whole encounter was caught on video.

Sunday around 7 PM, a woman confronted the car at an intersection, standing in front and placing her hand on the hood ... and when she didn't move as the car rolled slowly forward, the driver speeds up, sending the woman tumbling.

You can clearly see the car's front right wheel roll over her lower leg ... and then it drives off, leaving the woman on the ground, screaming in pain.

The unidentified 20-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital with "isolated lower extremity" injuries and was listed in stable condition.

NBC4 Los Angeles reports police are treating the incident as a hit-and-run. There have been no arrests, and the incident remains under investigation. The red Toyota sedan has not been located.