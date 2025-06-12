L.A. Protester Body-Slammed by Civilian After Chucking Can at Deputies, on Camera

The L.A. ICE protests have seen ongoing chaos this week -- but one jaw-dropping moment is stealing the spotlight ... a protester getting body-slammed in a violent clash against a cop.

Catch this wild clip -- a protester's doing a little dance in front of sheriff's deputies in full riot gear ... he hauls off and hurls a can at one deputy, and they immediately retaliate with tear gas -- just as he turns to run, a random guy comes flying in with a flying tackle and body-slams him like it’s WWE.

🚨"Jesus you just hit me!" our reporter @TinaDesireeBerg shouts as LA County Sheriff officers hit her with "less lethal" ammunition. "I got hit by a less lethal, I'm OK, that's what the Kevlar's for...it didn't penetrate anything."



LIVESTREAM link below pic.twitter.com/HHaoInpK20 — Status Coup News (@StatusCoup) June 12, 2025 @StatusCoup

The guy who stuck the body slam doesn't look like a cop -- but social media's convinced he's undercover -- 'cause that was one hell of a takedown in the aid of authorities.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ the suspect was arrested and booked -- he’s currently sitting in the nearby L.A. County Jail.

It was a wild scene -- you can even hear a Status Coup News reporter saying she got hit with a "less lethal" ammunition round in the clip.