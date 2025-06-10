Gov. Newsom Says Trump Assaulting Democracy, Urges Americans to Stand Up to Him

Play video content

Gavin Newsom says Los Angeles is just the start of President Trump's plan to tear down Democracy across the whole country ... and he's urging all American's to stand up against POTUS.

The Cali governor issued his alarming address Tuesday evening ... a few hours after a federal judge refused to grant an emergency restraining order to block Trump from federalizing the CA National Guard, and from deploying U.S. Marines on the streets of Los Angeles.

Newsom said, "This isn't just about protests here in Los Angeles. When Donald Trump sought blanket authority to commandeer the National Guard, he made that order apply to every state in this nation. This is about all of us."

He ominously added, "California may be first, but it clearly will not end here."

Newsom's statement also came on the heels of L.A. Mayor Karen Bass declaring an 8 PM curfew in downtown Los Angeles, where protests continued for a 5th consecutive day.

The National Guard troops deployed by the prez are now armed bodyguards for ICE agents during immigration raids, in addition to protecting federal buildings in L.A. County.

Newsom believes his archenemy Trump is not just flexing on him anymore ... he said, "Democracy is under assault before our eyes. This moment we have feared has arrived."

As he called out House Speaker Mike Johnson -- for allegedly abandoning all checks and balances on the Executive branch -- Newsom dropped a phrase Trump will likely embrace, saying, "The rule of law has increasingly been given away to the rule of Don."

The gov thinks it's up to American citizens to stop Trump, who he compared to "failed dictators" of the past. Despite growing protests across the country -- not just in L.A. -- polls have shown the President has tremendous support for his immigration policies.