Gavin Newsom Trolls Donald Trump With Taylor Swift Lyric Jab in TikTok Post

California Governor Gavin Newsom has taken a swipe at President Donald Trump ... using pop culture to make his message loud and clear.

As demonstrations against ICE continue across Los Angeles in protest of aggressive immigration enforcement, Newsom jumped on his TikTok to throw shade at Trump in a slideshow post featuring photos of the two men together -- all set to Taylor Swift’s hit track "You Need to Calm Down."

The slideshow highlighted a specific verse from the song with the lyrics, "Say it in the street, that's a knock-out ... But you say it in a tweet, that's a cop-out ... And I'm just like, ‘Hey, are you okay?'"

Newsom punctuated the moment with the caption, "America’s keyboard warrior," a clear jab at Trump's notorious use of his social media platform Truth Social.

The timing of Newsom's post wasn’t subtle -- coming as tensions mount between federal immigration officials and California political leaders, many of whom have publicly condemned recent ICE operations in Southern California. As you know, Trump activated thousands of National Guard troops to respond to public protests in L.A., and has even called in the Marines.

Newsom, a frequent critic of Trump's policies, has been vocal about protecting immigrant communities in the state. Though Trump hasn’t responded directly to his latest jab, the post is already going viral, with Swifties and political watchers alike chiming in online.

One TikTok commenter wrote, "Taylor, Gavin, and the First Amendment -- what a trio."