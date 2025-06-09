Utter Chaos Ensues in Downtown L.A. During Third Day of Violent Protests

Play video content KNN News

The protests in Los Angeles over the Trump Administration’s immigration raids devolved into pure chaos Sunday as California Governor Gavin Newsom dared the president’s Border Czar to arrest him.

Downtown L.A. turned into scattered scenes of violence on the third day of protests in the nation's second-largest city as some demonstrators clashed with law enforcement officers.

Videos show the devastation … some marchers set cars on fire, lit fireworks, threw stones, sprayed graffiti on buildings and destroyed property – all to protest Trump’s immigration policies calling for the deportation of undocumented immigrants.

Hundreds of officers in riot gear tried to quell the tense situation by deploying tear gas and other munitions, but at least one reporter got caught in the middle of it. A TV journalist doing a live shot was struck by a rubber bullet fired by an LAPD officer at protesters. She was clearly shaken, but not seriously injured.

Meanwhile, President Trump ordered thousands of National Guard troops to L.A. while his Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, threatened to deploy 500 Marines under the Insurrection Act to stamp out the protests.

Governor Newsom had just about enough of Trump and his minions butting into what he perceived as a state issue – not federal. So, Newsom went off on Trump in an interview with MSNBC, refusing to back down to Border Czar Tom Homan’s threat to arrest him if he gets in the way of federal raids to round up illegal immigrants.

FOX11 L.A.'s Elex Michaelson sat down with Gov. Newsom at L.A.'s Emergency Operations Center as he oversaw CA's response to the demonstrations ... and he was fired up about President Trump.

Here's our full sit down w @GavinNewsom from L.A. Co.'s Emergency Operation Center. @CAgovernor says he's suing after @realDonaldTrump federalized CA's National Guard without his consent.



Exclusive via @FOXLA: pic.twitter.com/NSnMZFe1Si — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) June 9, 2025 @Elex_Michaelson

He called him a "STONE COLD LIAR" and says the President "wants a civil war in the streets of America."