President Trump Slams Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass Over L.A. Riots

President Donald Trump slammed California’s top politicians for what he’s calling a complete leadership failure -- unleashing a fiery rant after ICE raids in Los Angeles ignited violent street clashes and left parts of the city in chaos.

Trump went off on Governor Gavin Newsom and L.A. Mayor Karen Bass Sunday morning on Truth Social, accusing the pair of botching the response to Saturday’s protests, where demonstrators torched a car, hurled rocks, and tagged graffiti across city blocks.

Trump didn’t hold back -- dubbing the California governor as "Newscum" and calling Bass "incompetent," claiming they’ve "failed again" just like with the recent California wildfires.

Trump said ... "These Radical Left protests, by instigators and often paid troublemakers, will NOT BE TOLERATED. Also, from now on, MASKS WILL NOT BE ALLOWED to be worn at protests. What do these people have to hide, and why???"

The President says it got so bad, he had no choice but to deploy National Guard troops to the City of Angels -- even though Newsom pushed back. The National Guard arrived at the federal building around 4:30 AM Sunday.