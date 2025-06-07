Hundreds of Protesters and Police Clash Over Immigration Issues in L.A.

Hundreds of protesters in Los Angeles clashed with federal immigration agents over deportations — and the Trump administration says it now wants to send in the National Guard to quell the riots.

Photos from the first two days of demonstrations captured harrowing scenes ... with massive fires breaking out and border patrol agents chucking tear gas in Paramount, about 20 minutes south of downtown Los Angeles.

Check out the law enforcement personnel marching in a line down the streets ... weapons drawn as they work to disperse the crowds.

On the other side, protesters stood with their faces covered, fists raised -- and NSFW signs calling out the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Car on fire near Dales Donuts in Los Angeles where the ICE protesters are. Police appear to be holding the line. #Paramount #LosAngeles pic.twitter.com/0c5EIcnlTb — Tommy (@tferris) June 8, 2025 @tferris

The situation has become so serious that members of the Trump administration have expressed a desire to go into the city and put an end to the unrest ... but, Governor Gavin Newsom says it will only further inflame tensions.

This is attempted murder



I said these types of things would be happening once deportations started ramping up months ago



The federal government should be authorized to eliminate these people doing this kind of stuff



pic.twitter.com/H70BMiY2Ve — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) June 7, 2025 @DrewHLive

Mayor Karen Bass released a statement amid the melee ... in which she said, in part, "Reports of unrest outside the city, including in Paramount, are deeply concerning. We’ve been in direct contact with officials in Washington, D.C., and are working closely with law enforcement to find the best path forward. Everyone has the right to peacefully protest, but let me be clear: violence and destruction are unacceptable, and those responsible will be held accountable."