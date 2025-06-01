FBI Investigating 'Targeted Terror Attack' in Boulder, Colorado

Federal agents are investigating what they're calling a "targeted terror attack" in Boulder, Colorado after multiple people were burned by what appear to be Molotov cocktails.

The incident occurred this afternoon at the city's Pearl Street Mall during a pro-Israel demonstration called the "Run for Their Lives" walk ... a peaceful gathering where participants bring awareness to the hostages being held in Israel.

🚨 #BREAKING: An attack has just occurred on a pro-Israel protest in Boulder, Colorado



Initial reports suggest Molotov cocktails were used, and there are multiple casualties, including children.



Video from the scene shows fires burning.



MASSIVE response currently underway



🎥… pic.twitter.com/pRPXplLB18 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 1, 2025 @nicksortor

According to reports, incendiary devices -- which officials say were bottles full of flammable liquid that exploded -- were thrown at the event. At least five people were burned in the attack, according to authorities. Their condition is unknown.

Authorities say a suspect has been taken into custody, but they have declined to release his name at this point.

FBI Director Kash Patel has branded the incident a "targeted terror attack." Local law enforcement agents have not yet labeled this an act of terrorism.

The Justice Department's head of the antisemitism task force Leo Terrell said, "This antisemitic terrorist attack is part of a horrific and escalating wave of violence targeting Jews and their supporters simply for being Jewish or standing up for Jewish lives.'