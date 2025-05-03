Finesse2tymes in Federal Custody After Allegedly Violating Supervised Release

Finesse2tymes is back in federal custody ... with prosecutors alleging his arrest for terroristic threats in Texas violated his supervised released conditions.

The rapper's attorney Carl Moore tells TMZ … Finesse surrendered to authorities Friday and is in federal custody.

According to documents obtained by TMZ ... prosecutors are alleging he violated his supervised released on three occasions -- claiming he failed two drug tests, one in 2022 and the other in 2024, both times allegedly testing positive for marijuana.

The other alleged violation relates to his terroristic threats arrest for in Texas earlier this year.

We broke the story ... a warrant for Finesse's arrest was issued because of an alleged October 2024 incident involving King -- a child star who Finesse2tymes was mentoring.

King's then guardian claims Finesse showed her a gun under his shirt and said he would "up that fire," which is Memphis slang for pulling a gun.

The woman accusing Finesse2tymes told authorities she thought he was capable of carrying out the threat ... and, she feared for her life.

When we spoke to Moore back in January, he denied that Finesse ever threatened anyone ... adding they were "confident this matter will be resolved justly once the state of Texas applies the applicable law to the facts.”

Finesse2tymes has been on supervised release since he was released from prison in July 2022 after serving a little more than 3 and half years of a five-year sentence for possessing a gun as a former felon.