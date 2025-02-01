Finesse2tymes Sued by Ex-Driver Over After-Party Shooting Injuries

Finesse2tymes allegedly put his street team in harm's way where bullets were flying ... and it's all spelled out in a new lawsuit filed by his former driver.

TMZ Hip Hop obtained legal docs filed by Ernest Flores, who is suing Finesse2tymes and others over the June 18, 2023 shooting outside the now-shuttered nightclub Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge near Atlanta, Georgia.

Flores says he was employed by Finesse2tymes for the local Hot 107.9 radio station's after-party during its annual Birthday Bash Weekend concert.

He claims, despite knowing the risk of criminal activity and the large crowd expected at the event, the club let the Memphis rapper onstage anyway.

According to the suit, at approximately 3 AM, a shootout transpired, injuring five people, including Flores.

Flores says he survived a shot in the head, noting how his bullet-holed baseball cap and his bloody clothes left him with a reminder of how close to death he was.

Flores blames Finesse2tymes for failing to provide adequate security personnel for crowd control and is now suing for emotional trauma, pain and suffering, and heavy medical bills he says he incurred as a result.