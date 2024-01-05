B.G. Calls Lil Wayne a 'Bitch' On Finesse2Tymes' 'Gangstafied' Track

B.G.'s homecoming from prison hasn't ignited the Cash Money Hot Boys reunion, and his new diss in Lil Wayne's direction probably means it's definitely not happening!!!

On Finesse2Tymes' new track "Gangstafied," B.G. unloaded on Wayne ... "My n**** Weezy steady torn/Touring ... but he's a bitch and it's showing!!!" 😱

No clue why B.G. set out to embarrass Wayne on the track, but they haven't been spotted together like fans had hoped they would after B.G.'s release.

B.G. got out of prison last September after serving 11 years for gun possession and was immediately greeted by Birdman, sparking talk of a Cash Money reunion.

