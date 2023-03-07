Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Finesse2tymes Talks Fatal GloRilla Concert Stampede, Sends Condolences

Finesse2tymes GloRilla Concert Stampede Was Tragic... But Blaming Me Makes You Guilty Of Hate!!!

3/7/2023 2:41 PM PT
Finesse2tymes is shaking his head at the blame tossed his way following his performance at the ill-fated Rochester, NY GloRilla concert where 2 people were trampled to death.

The Mob Ties rapper gave his condolences when we caught him out in NYC on Tuesday ... but also clarified his IG post about the incident.

Finesse2tymes took a page from his own "Back End" song lyrics -- "It's cool when they do it, it's a problem when I do it" -- to hammer his point, which is that he's being unfairly targeted.

Video footage of the grisly aftermath shows dozens of bodies sprawled out across the ground of the venue Main Street Armory, with a police investigation determining fans panicked after thinking they heard shots fired after the concert ended ... causing several jams inside exit ways.

In addition to the 2 fatalities, 7 other concertgoers were treated for injuries.

Both Finesse and GloRilla were actually gone from the venue when the stampede happened -- but the "F.N.F" rapper also shared her condolences after learning what happened.

Local media has also speculated the Armory was over its 5000-person capacity welcoming 2 of hip hop's hottest new rappers.

The entire ordeal reeks of pending lawsuits, but Finesse says he's not worried -- he's convinced all the blame is just social media trolls sounding off.

