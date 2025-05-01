President Trump's Bizarre Harlem Rant When Stephen A. Asks About Harvard

Play video content NewsNation

Stephen A. Smith's gotta be scratching his head this morning after President Donald Trump ranted to him about Harlem and Black people ... when Stephen A. asked him about Harvard.

The bizarre exchange went down Wednesday night when the Prez phoned into News Nation for a chat with Stephen A., Chris Cuomo and Bill O'Reilly. Smith fired off a question about POTUS withdrawing billions of dollars of federal grants to Harvard University -- and, for some reason, Trump said, "Well, I say this, we had riots in Harlem, and frankly if you look at what's gone on ... and people from Harlem went up and they protested."

You gotta see this, because things got even more awkward when President Trump said, "I got a very high Black vote. You know that."

Gotta hand it to Stephen A. ... if he was puzzled, or even offended, he kept his composure and a straight face as the President kept rambling about criminal justice reform and economic opportunity zones for the Black community.

Now, he did eventually meander into an actual response to the question, suggesting ... "They (Black people) agree" with him cutting funding to Harvard -- but, man, it was a strange ride getting to that debatable answer.

