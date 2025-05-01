Donald Trump Would 'Love' Stephen A. Smith to Run for President

Donald Trump may have just endorsed his successor ... 'cause he says Stephen A. Smith has all the necessary skills to be POTUS -- most especially, entertainment value.

The president gave a phone interview on NewsNation Wednesday night ... chatting with Bill O'Reilly, Chris Cuomo and Stephen A. -- when Bill asked him what he thought of Stephen taking a shot at the highest office in the land.

Play video content NewsNation

ICYMI ... last month, Smith blasted the Democratic Party and claimed he had "no choice" but to consider running for the job in 2028.

DJT says he has no advice for Stephen ... saying he's a good guy who has "great entertainment skills" -- a trait President Trump says is essential for the job.

Trump uses the moment as a chance to take a shot at Dems ... saying none of them know how to entertain -- before finishing off his comments by saying he'd "love to see him run."

Of course, Trump might be endorsing something of an opponent for himself in 2028 -- because he's indicated he plans to find a way around the constitutionally defined term limit. He's even selling "Trump 2028" hats on his website.