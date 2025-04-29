Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Trump Fires Biden Appointees From Holocaust Museum, Doug Emhoff Fires Back

Published
President Trump's doing what he's known for -- firing people ... but this time it's a bunch of board members at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum who were appointed by Joe Biden.

Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, was among those fired by Trump.

In a statement, the former Second Gentleman tells TMZ ... "Today, I was informed of my removal from the United States Holocaust Memorial Council. Let me be clear: Holocaust remembrance and education should never be politicized. To turn one of the worst atrocities in history into a wedge issue is dangerous -- and it dishonors the memory of six million Jews murdered by Nazis that this museum was created to preserve."

Doug is ripping his firing as a "divisive political decision" ... but he says he's still committed to Holocaust remembrance and education. He tells us he will continue combatting hate and antisemitism and vows to "speak out, to educate, and to fight hate in all its forms -- because silence is never an option."

Biden's Holocaust Museum appointments were announced in January ... and the museum, which opened in Washington, D.C. in 1993, says presidential appointments are supposed to serve 5-year terms.

Trump also fired Anthony Bernal, Ron Klain, Tom Perez and Susan Rice ... according to the New York Times. All four people have close ties to Biden.

The shakeup at the Holocaust Museum comes just days after Holocaust Remembrance Day in the U.S., on April 21.

A museum spokesperson tells TMZ ... "At this time of high antisemitism and Holocaust distortion and denial, the Museum is gratified that our visitation is robust and demand for Holocaust education is increasing. We look forward to continuing to advance our vitally important mission as we work with the Trump Administration."

