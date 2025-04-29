Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Nelly Sees 'Glass Half-Full' After Trump's First 100 Days

Nelly I'ma Glass Half-Full Guy ... Calls for Positivity After Trump's First 100 Days

Published
042925_nelly_kal
LET'S BE POSITIVE
Fox News Digital

Nelly kicked off the year performing for President Donald Trump's inauguration -- a year he feels is going great so far ... the "Country Grammar" artist is urging the country to unite!!!

Fox News Digital caught up with Nelly outside Stagecoach  -- where he performed over the weekend -- and got his outlook on Trump's 100th day in office, the sequel.

Nelly told Fox, "I’m all for everybody staying positive about any and everything," and later explained, "I'm a glass half-full type of guy. I’m more empowered by bringing people together and making sure that we all get what we need, when we need it and why we need it."

020325_tmz_live_janelle_monae
Janelle Monae Blasts Nelly for Trump Performance
TMZ.com

The Diamond-selling rap star took tons of criticism from his core fan base for his Liberty Ball performance, a gig that also saw Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross and Soulja Boy in similar positions with their audiences.

011925_nelly_kal JANUARY 2025
RESPECTING THE OFFICE
Willie D Live

Back in January, Nelly defended his performance by maintaining he was respecting the prestige of the office ... not necessarily the politics.

