Nelly Sees 'Glass Half-Full' After Trump's First 100 Days

Nelly kicked off the year performing for President Donald Trump's inauguration -- a year he feels is going great so far ... the "Country Grammar" artist is urging the country to unite!!!

Fox News Digital caught up with Nelly outside Stagecoach -- where he performed over the weekend -- and got his outlook on Trump's 100th day in office, the sequel.

Nelly told Fox, "I’m all for everybody staying positive about any and everything," and later explained, "I'm a glass half-full type of guy. I’m more empowered by bringing people together and making sure that we all get what we need, when we need it and why we need it."

The Diamond-selling rap star took tons of criticism from his core fan base for his Liberty Ball performance, a gig that also saw Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross and Soulja Boy in similar positions with their audiences.

