Donald Trump Says He'd Like to Be the Next Pope

My Top Choices to Be the Next Pope ...

Donald Trump's endorsing a controversial public figure to become the next head of the Catholic Church -- himself!

The President of the United States was asked Tuesday who he thinks should ascend to the role following Pope Francis' death ... and, he immediately responded he's his own No. 1 choice for the job.

It's clear President Trump is joking here ... following up the comment by saying he doesn't really have a preference -- though there's a cardinal from New York he thinks could handle the job.

Trump seems to be referring to Cardinal Timothy Dolan -- the only American cardinal in serious consideration for the role. He took his vows in 1976, and was made a cardinal by Pope Benedict XVI in 2012.

Dolan's a noted conservative ... having expressed displeasure regarding contraception and decrying the removal of statues depicting controversial leaders in the wake of the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests.

Trump probably won't end up becoming the pope, given he's not a cardinal -- and doesn't regularly attend Mass, as far as we know ... though he did draw quite a bit of attention at Pope Francis' funeral for standing out in a bright blue suit -- so maybe he's trying peacocking in order to get elected.

Of course, Trump's made it clear he's trying to find a way to stay in office past the end of his term in 2028 ... and he's even selling "Trump 2028" hats on his website.