Donald Trump Catches Flak Online For Wearing Blue Suit to Pope's Funeral

President Donald Trump drew a a ton of eyes at Pope Francis' funeral Saturday ... and, not totally for the right reasons -- 'cause he wore a bright blue suit to the event, and it outraged a large section of social media.

As you know ... POTUS and First Lady Melania Trump were in Rome Saturday to pay their respects to the late head of the Catholic Church -- sitting front and center as he was laid to rest.

While the two were completely respectful during the proceedings, many online took issue with Trump's outfit ... 'cause he wore a blue suit -- not navy blue, but a color that stood out quite a bit more against the black outfits others in the crowd donned.

Check out the wide view from the event ... Trump's in the front row -- the only figure not wearing black in the row it seems, and certainly standing out because of it. There are a couple other people in the section who aren't wearing all black as well, so Trump isn't the only one.

On top of that, the Vatican reportedly asked all attendees to wear black to the funeral -- so, the suit color expressly goes against the church's wishes.

As you can imagine ... haters on social media went after the prez -- with many on the left slamming the dude, calling the move disrespectful to Pope Francis' memory.

Some felt his dress was hypocritical after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky faced a ton of criticism for forgoing wearing a suit when meeting with President Trump at the White House -- though wartime presidents have traditionally ditched the suit for more combat forward ensembles to show solidarity with troops.

Worth noting ... Trump wore a black suit to former President Jimmy Carter's funeral in January -- though he still added a splash of color with a baby blue tie.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung tells TMZ ... “The President and First Lady honored the life and service of Pope Francis, and those who try to distract from that should be ashamed of themselves.”

Only one way to settle the debate ... vote below!!!