Donald Trump Explodes at Volodymyr Zelensky in Oval Office Confrontation

Donald Trump, J.D. Vance and Volodymyr Zelensky got into an explosive shouting match in the middle of the Oval Office ... and, it wasn't behind closed doors, but in front of the press.

The Ukrainian President met with POTUS and the Veep at the White House Friday ... and, while discussing Ukraine's ongoing war with Russia, the conversation took a heated turn unlike any ever seen in modern American diplomacy.

J.D. Vance said Zelensky was being "disrespectful" by trying to litigate foreign affairs issues in front of the American people ... before saying Zelensky should be thanking President Trump for trying to bring an end to the conflict.

Zelensky questions Vance on whether he's actually been to Ukraine ... Vance admits he hasn't -- but then questions whether Zelensky thinks it's respectful to attack the administration that's trying to save his country.

While Trump remains quiet for much of this confrontation, he chimes in after Zelensky says the oceans surrounding America will only protect the country for so long -- and, eventually, they will feel the pain of this conflict.

DJT goes off on VZ, even making contact with his arm at one point -- telling the Ukrainian prez he has no idea what America will feel ... and, he explains his admin is simply trying to solve a problem in the region.

Trump tells Zelensky his country isn't in a good position ... blasting him 'cause he's not holding any of the cards -- and he needs America to strengthen his metaphorical hand.

President Trump then adds, "You are gambling with the lives of millions of people. You are gambling with World War 3."

Vance then demands Zelensky thank the president for all he's doing for Ukraine ... and, while Zelensky says he's grateful, he doesn't end up thanking POTUS specifically.

In fact, Zelensky accuses Vance of "speaking very loudly" -- a claim Trump doesn't appreciate at all. He then cuts off Zelensky completely -- saying the Ukrainian prez has done too much talking.

Trump also used the opportunity to take a shot at his predecessor, Joe Biden ... saying the country gave Zelensky through "this stupid president" $350 billion. he also says that without American military equipment, Ukraine would've surrendered a long time ago.

He does say "God bless, President Trump" early on in the convo -- while lamenting how America in 2014 didn't stop Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces from invading Crimea.

The Ukrainian ambassador had her head in her hands by this point.

In a video going viral online, the Ukrainian ambassador can be seen looking exhausted ... rubbing the bridge of her nose in a candid moment -- representing how many watching this interaction may feel.

BTW ... the meeting between the two got heated -- but, it started out much friendlier when Trump greeted Zelensky with a smile and a handshake on his way into the White House.