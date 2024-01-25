Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Ukraine Slams HBO For Casting Pro-Putin Miloš Biković In ‘White Lotus’

'THE WHITE LOTUS' UKRAINE SLAMS PRO-PUTIN CASTING ... HBO 'Supports Genocide?'

1/25/2024 9:45 AM PT
Miloš Biković the white lotus ukraine ALT
Getty Composite

Ukraine is lambasting HBO's "The White Lotus" for casting Miloš Biković ... a Serbian actor who's voiced support and admiration for Russia amid the ongoing war, and has accepted a medal from Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine's foreign ministry called out HBO in an X post Wednesday ... asking if it was right for the outlet to work with a person who supports genocide and violates international law.

A quick rundown on the uproar: Biković's been accused of supporting Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine ... even posting an X poll showing that trust in Putin was higher than in Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukraine Damage From Russian Attacks
Launch Gallery
Damage In Ukraine Launch Gallery
Getty

He's starred in a string of Russian films, such as 2014's "Sunstroke" ... which Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said he'd filmed in Crimea, the peninsula Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014.

Evacuating The Elderly From Ukraine
Launch Gallery
Evacuating The Elderly Launch Gallery
Getty

In 2018, Putin awarded Biković a Pushkin medal for advancing Russian culture. A year later, Ukraine banned him from entering the country for national security reasons.

The 36-year-old was unfazed over the ban, making it clear where his loyalties lie as he gushed over receiving Russian citizenship in 2021 ... and added, he'd been actively participating in Russian cultural life for more than 7 years.

His casting in the third season of Mike White's anthology series was announced earlier this month ... and production is set to begin next month in Thailand.

Deadline reports he'll likely play a Russian-speaking wellness guru at the hotel -- though his character details haven't been confirmed.

'White Lotus' Cast

The dark comedy has been a massive hit with fans and has dominated award season with its first 2 seasons ... so expectations are undoubtedly high for the third.

TMZ INVESTIGATES
TMZ Studios

How HBO handles the backlash to Biković's casting remains to be seen.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later