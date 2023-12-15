Ukrainian Village Politician Detonates Grenades During Council Meeting

Play video content

A local politician in Western Ukraine turned a village meeting into chaos Friday morning when he detonated 2 grenades, injuring 26 people ... and it was live streamed on Facebook.

The man enters the council room during a heated discussion. He stands around for around half a minute, then pulls the grenades out of his jacket and tosses them into the room.

You hear the explosions and people screaming as the room fills with smoke.

What makes this even more horrific ... the man's grievance was over his salary. The council members were debating whether to give themselves a wartime pay increase. He had been arguing with his fellow council members, left the meeting and came back with the grenades.