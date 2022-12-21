Ukraine's Zelensky Arrives at White House, Meets President Biden

Play video content

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky just shook hands with President Joe Biden at the White House, his first trip outside his war-torn country since Vladimir Putin's forces invaded.

Zelensky rolled up to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in an SUV Wednesday afternoon, climbing out the passenger door and immediately greeting POTUS and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden before heading inside for a meeting.

Ukraine's president is in Washington D.C. because he's set to address a joint session of Congress later tonight, but first he's talking shop with Biden ... and seriously dressing down.

It's quite a contrast in fashion styles ... Biden is wearing a jacket and tie while Zelensky pulled up in his signature green pullover and some slacks.

Zelensky's addressed Congress before, but not in person. The first time came back in March, not long after the Russian invasion started, and he appeared remotely. This time he was invited to D.C. for an in-person visit by Nancy Pelosi.