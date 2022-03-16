Ukraine's Zelensky Makes Virtual Plea to U.S. Congress, Watch Live Stream

Play video content

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is making an impassioned plea for the United States to come to his aid as his country fights off Russia ... and TMZ is streaming live.

Zelensky is making his case for help in the war against Vladimir Putin, appearing virtually Wednesday at 9 AM ET before a joint session of Congress.

He's asking for the United States, along with Canada and several countries in Europe, to put in place a no-fly zone over Ukraine ... his goal is to stamp out the daily airstrikes from Russian forces. He's facing an uphill battle, because members on both sides of the aisle are worried it could trigger a war between the U.S. and Russia.

3/15/22

Zelensky's virtual speech to Congress follows a Zoom call earlier this month with about 300 members of the House and Senate ... so it will be interesting to see how he's received.

Zelensky went before Canadian Parliament Tuesday, and he got a standing ovation from everyone, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, with the thunderous applause lasting a good 3 minutes.

Congress has already anted up $13.6 billion in aid for Ukraine ... not to mention cutting off oil from Russia ... but Zelensky wants more in the way of planes and other military might.

The U.S. has stopped short of getting our military involved ... trying to avoid direct conflict with Russia and a potential World War III scenario ... but Zelensky is proving to be a leader who is mighty persuasive.