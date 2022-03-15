President Zelensky Gets 3-Minute Standing Ovation From Canadian Parliament

Play video content

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is not just a war hero in his own country, he's now recognized as such around the world, and it's more than evident by the incredible ovation he received from the Canadian Parliament.

Zelensky appeared via zoom before the governmental body, appealing for aid. when he was done, everyone, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, rose to their feet with thunderous applause that lasted not one, not 2 but 3 full minutes.

Zelensky's speech was rousing. He pointed out 97 children have died in Ukraine in the last 20 days. He asked how Canadians would feel if Russian forces decided to take over Vancouver or attack the popular CN Tower in Toronto.

He even echoed his previous call for a no-fly zone over Ukraine ... hoping to put an end to airstrikes from Russian attackers.

Russia's bombings have caused devastation across the country ... including the bombing of a maternity hospital that killed 3 ... including a pregnant woman and her unborn child.