Russian Bombing Destroys Maternity and Children's Hospital in Ukraine

Play video content Twitter / @ZelenskyyUa

Russia's devastating invasion of Ukraine is now taking a direct toll on what should have been a safe haven for kids -- a maternity and children's hospital is in a complete shambles.

After the attack -- which appears to have been a direct hit -- President Zelensky tweeted out video from inside the hospital, showing the devastation ... and calling it an absolute atrocity.

Zelensky also noted there were several children and adults still trapped under the wreckage and asked, "How much longer will the world be an accomplice ignoring terror?"

He referenced the calls for NATO and/or the U.S. to institute a no-fly zone over his country, saying ... "Close the sky right now! Stop the killings! You have power but you seem to be losing humanity."

It's unclear at this point what the casualties are at the hospital. Sadly, it's just the latest building taken down in Putin's gruesome invasion.