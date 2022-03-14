Ukraine President Zelensky Sends Letter to Family of U.S. Journalist Killed

Ukrainian President Zelensky is showing once again why he's being hailed as an exceptional leader at an impossible time for his country ... offering condolences to the family of a U.S. journalist killed during the conflict.

On Sunday, it was announced Brent Renaud, an acclaimed filmmaker and former NY Times journalist, was shot and killed in Ukraine after Russian forces allegedly opened fire on his vehicle. It's been reported he was gathering information for a report on refugees.

A letter, sent from Zelensky to Renaud's family reads, "A talented and brave journalist, Brent lost his life while documenting human tragedy, devastation and suffering of the millions of Ukrainians. With all his courage and determination, he traveled to the most dangerous war zones to film the unprecedented ruthlessness and evil, also inflicted upon our nation by the aggressor state."

Zelensky continues, "The people of Ukraine, who are fighting against the Russian regime to defend their Homeland and democracy in the world, are mourning with you."

As for some of his other accomplishments -- Renaud's "Last Chance High" on HBO was a series that profiled at-risk youth on Chicago's West Side ... the series went on to win a Peabody Award.