Pregnant Woman and Her Baby Die After Russians Bomb Maternity Ward

A pregnant woman and her baby were killed when Russian forces bombed a maternity ward in Ukraine last week -- and the images of the destruction are shocking.

The expecting mother -- who has gone unidentified -- lost her life last Wednesday shortly after her child was delivered via emergency C-section following an airstrike that rained down on a hospital in Mariupol, which treated some soon-to-be moms.

Unfortunately, shortly after the newborn was delivered, it was declared dead. While everything was going on, the expectant mother realized she might lose her baby and reportedly cried out ... "Kill me now!"

After the baby died, medics attempted to save the woman, but after 30 minutes she succumbed to her injuries.

It's just a snapshot of the horror being inflicted in Ukraine right now -- highlighting that the most vulnerable of people are being targeted and killed in this ongoing war.

BTW, the moment this woman was being rushed out of the destroyed hospital on a stretcher was captured on video by AP reporters ... and it's incredibly difficult to watch.

The woman appears pale as volunteers run to try to get her to safety. She's bleeding from the waist down and seems completely out of it as she stares off into space. Unclear how many months along she was, but she appeared to be in at least the 2nd trimester.

As far as what Russia is saying about this ... they're claiming they bombed this hospital because it was being used as a hideout for Ukrainian extremists -- also insisting that no patients or medics were left inside. Clearly, that's BS.